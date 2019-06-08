41-year-old man killed after explosion at Heartland Motorsports Park Friday night

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to an explosion at 7530 S. Topeka Blvd., Heartland Motorsports, just after 6:00 p.m. Friday night.

The explosion was located near a maintenance building.

Fire and AMR crews found an adult male, later identified as 41-year-old, Joshua Darryl Aubert, with critical injuries.

Despite the efforts from crews to save him, he died of his injuries on the scene.

The Topeka Fire Department Investigation team's preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental.

The evidence on the scene shows Aubert was using a torch to cut open what was believed to be an empty metal drum labeled as methanol when the explosion happened.