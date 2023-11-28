TOPEKA (KSNT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is investing $418,318 to expand markets for agricultural producers in rural Kansas.

The investment is part of a national announcement that includes 36 other states and Puerto Rico, according to the USDA press release.

“When we invest in rural small businesses, we are forging a new future for our state’s small towns,” Rural Development Kansas State Director Christy Davis said. “This program gives Kansans more local food options while broadening markets for rural entrepreneurs.”

Two cities were selected to receive funds in Kansas: Hoyt and Lenora.

In Hoyt, Elm Creek Beef will receive a $220,818 grant to double production, implement marketing techniques and diversify its customer base. Three jobs are expected to be created as a result of the grant, according to the press release.

In Lenora, Bow Creek Ranch LLC will receive $192,500 to expand its packaged and frozen yak meat product line, diversify into new markets and increase sales. The business is expected to create two part-time jobs as part of the project.

