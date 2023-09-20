TOPEKA (FOX 43 AM LIVE)- Topeka’s 42nd Annual Cider Days is heading to the Stormont Vail Events Center for another exciting weekend of fun and activities for everyone in the community.

More than 250 vendors will be at this year’s event, with endless options of food, activities, and drinks to choose from.

The event is happening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Centre.

Heidi Haney joined the Fox 43 AM Live show to speak more about what the event means to the community and what new, exciting additions they will be making to the event this year.

If you’re interested in buying tickets before the event, you can do so right now by clicking here. Or, you can also buy tickets for the event the day of for $10. Kids 13 years old and under get into the event for free!

To learn more about the event, watch the interview linked above, or click here to go to the Cider Days website.