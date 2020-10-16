44-year-old Manhattan man killed in accident Thursday evening

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_1523003652424_39217270_ver1.0_1280_720_1526654920133.JPG

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 44-year-old Manhattan man died in a single vehicle accident Thursday evening at 6:28 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Shane Lingenfelter steered onto the north shoulder of I-70, struck a tree, rolled over causing him to hit another tree and finally coming to rest on the driver’s side in a creek.

The driver was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra.

The accident happened on I-70, 13 miles southeast of Manhattan.

The KHP said in a report it was unknown what caused the driver to steer off the road.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories