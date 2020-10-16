44-year-old Manhattan man killed in accident Thursday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 44-year-old Manhattan man died in a single vehicle accident Thursday evening at 6:28 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Shane Lingenfelter steered onto the north shoulder of I-70, struck a tree, rolled over causing him to hit another tree and finally coming to rest on the driver’s side in a creek.

The driver was driving a 2006 GMC Sierra.

The accident happened on I-70, 13 miles southeast of Manhattan.

The KHP said in a report it was unknown what caused the driver to steer off the road.