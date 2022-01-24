$440,000, 8-year gift will benefit Shawnee County Parks & Rec

Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex will be renamed after Envista Credit Union made a promise of $440,000 to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A $440,000 8-year contract between Envista Credit Union and the Shawnee County Parks & Recreation was authorized during the Shawnee County Commission meeting Monday morning. The contract will benefit, in part, the Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex.

“We feel a genuine sense of responsibility, and we are honored to participate,” Envista’s CEO Ron Smeltzer told the commission.

Tim Laurent with the Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Department announced the partnership during the meeting Monday morning. Envista Credit Union committed to donating $55,000 annually for eight years. Those funds go into the Parks For All Foundation benefitting all of Shawnee County Parks.

In exchange for the gift, Envista will get the naming rights to the Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex.

Chief Business Development Officer Tara Dimick, a former Washburn softball player herself, told KSNT Envista feels privileged to be able to give back.

“We love our community, and of all the opportunities out there we thought it was a good fit,” Dimick said.