45th annual summer Threshing Show taking place in Meriden this weekend

MERIDAN (KSNT)- The 45th annual Meriden Threshing Show is teaching families the rich history of farming.

The weekend festival teaches families the importance and history of farming through old tractors and fun games.

There are more than 100 tractors at the event this year, with many of them being over 40 years old. The event offers people the opportunity to learn about the process of threshing and other key farming and crafting techniques.

“It is important to understand the history and how farmers had to go about these processes back in the day,” Jess Noll said, president of the Meriden Antique Engine and Thrashers Association. “It has gotten somewhat easier with the larger equipment nowadays, but with that comes more acres.”

Along with farming, the show also included a blacksmithing shop displaying some old techniques of the craft.

“We want to keep it alive and let people know how it used to be done,” Blacksmith Brian Ottaway said. “We want to show how far we’ve come in the progress of blacksmithing.”

The show will continue into Sunday with a tractor pull at 10 a.m.