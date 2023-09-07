TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 48th Annual Huff n’ Puff balloon rally is kicking off this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. KSNT News took to the skies with Pilot Brian Carlson.

Carlson is a hot air balloon pilot who has been involved in ballooning since the early 1990s. Pilots started the day by releasing a pibal, a balloon used to determine the wind conditions. Pilots can use wind conditions at different altitudes to help guide the balloons to their final landing spot.

Huff n’ Puff has been a tradition in Topeka since 1976 with families and friends gathering to enjoy the sport of hot air ballooning. For the media flight, four teams took local news stations to the skies. Carlson said 20 teams are expected to take flight this weekend.

“May the winds welcome you with softness. May the sun bless you with it’s warm hands. May you may fly so high and so well that God joins you in laughter, and sets you gently back into the loving arms of mother earth.” Balloonist Prayer

Friday, Sept. 8

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Balloon flight launch window.

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Balloon glow.

Saturday, Sept. 9

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. – Balloon flight launch window.

4 p.m. – Balloon discovery.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Balloon flight launch window.

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Balloon glow.

Sunday, Sept. 10

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Balloon flight launch window.