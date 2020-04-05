4th Kansas prison worker, 1st inmate test positive for coronavirus

LANSING, Kan. (KSNT) – A 4th prison worker and the 1st inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility have tested positive for coronavirus, the Kansas Department of Corrections announced on Saturday.

The worker is a man over the age of 20 and the inmate is a man over the age of 50, according to the prison. Earlier this week 3 other workers at Lansing Correctional Facility tested positive for coronavirus.

Because of these new cases Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced some changes to Lansing Correctional Facility.

They include:

Reduced movement of inmates so that they will remain in their units, but are not locked down in cells

Necessary movement to recreation or jobs will occur primarily in groups, or cohorts, from the same unit

Staffing has been modified due to increased absences

“The additional steps today illustrate our continued effort to follow all guidelines issued by public health officials,” Zmuda said. “We appreciate the continued support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Laura Kelly, as we conduct our work in these challenging times.”

