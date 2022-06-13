TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many family-friendly activities are occurring around Topeka for the weekend leading up to the 4th of July, 2022.

Happy Basset BBQ Competition

Join Happy Basset for their 2nd annual BBQ Competition from July 1-July 3. The BBQ competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

On Saturday, July 2, judging for this event will start at 12 p.m. and awards will occur at 3 p.m. Additionally, a firework display along with live music will be shown.

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival is holding their annual 4th of July event featuring many artists and activities. This event will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 4, at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.

Food Trucks and Arts & Crafts vendors will be available at the festival. Additionally, the classic car show is only a short walk away from this event. All activities are free with the exception of the food costs and all is open to the public.

The Topeka Blues Society suggests attendees to bring:

Shade tents (designated area)

Lawn chairs/ blankets

Coolers/ food

Dancing shoes & smiles

Fellowship Hi-Crest Summer Firework Extravaganza

The Summer Firework Extravaganza organized by Fellowship Hi-Crest will take place on July 2, at 455 SE Golf Park Blvd in Southeast Topeka. This extravaganza event will include live music with a DJ, bounce houses, food trucks and more.

51st Annual Collins Park Neighborhood July 4th Parade

51st Annual Collins Park Neighborhood July 4th Parade is also occurring on Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m. This parade is located at SW Collins Ave, Topeka KS 66604. If anyone is interested in participating in the parade, line up no later than 10:45 a.m. on the West side of 15th and Collins.