TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The follow-up investigation ended with five Topekans under arrest. These included:

  • Ryan Barranco, 36
  • Breanna Watson, 31
  • Holly Taylor, 45
    • Aggravated battery
    • Aggravated robbery
    • Aggravated assault
    • Theft under $500
  • Preston Patterson, 39
  • Lauren Ortiz, 32
    • Aggravated battery
    • Aggravated robbery
    • Aggravated assault
    • Theft under $500
    • Possession of meth with intent to distribute
    • Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
    • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
    • Felon in possession of a firearm