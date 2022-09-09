TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five suspects have been arrested in connection to the aggravated battery of a person in Topeka on Friday.
According to the Topeka Police Department, at 4:13 a.m. on Sept. 9 in the area of the 1200 block of Wanamaker officers reported on a call of an aggravated robbery to a person. The follow-up investigation ended with five Topekans under arrest. These included:
- Ryan Barranco, 36
- Breanna Watson, 31
- Holly Taylor, 45
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Theft under $500
- Preston Patterson, 39
- Lauren Ortiz, 32
- Aggravated battery
- Aggravated robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Theft under $500
- Possession of meth with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Felon in possession of a firearm