5 arrested in Emporia for burglary, drug charges

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department arrested five people late Monday night.

Police were trying to find the people that had been identified as persons of interest in drive-by shootings the weekend of Dec. 6.

At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers got a search warrant at 1209 Sundown Circle. Police said because several firearms were previously recovered and due to the possibility of more firearms in the home, the Emporia Special Response Team was activated to serve the search warrant.

Then around 7:45 p.m., three vehicles left the house before the Special Response Team arrived. Officers said they stopped the vehicles in the 300 block of Carter, about the same time the Special Response Team served the search warrant at 1209 Sundown Circle.

Police said three more firearms were found on the car stops in the 300 block of Carter. Over 1.5 pounds of marijuana were found at the home, along with items believed to be linked to a burglary where firearms were stolen.

Six people were arrested on the following charges:

A 17-year-old boy – Burglary, Shooting into an occupied dwelling (x2), Criminal Use of a Weapon

A 17-year-old boy – Burglary, Shooting into an occupied dwelling, Criminal Use of a Weapon

Christopher Diaz, 21, of Emporia – Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia

Elijah Rowley, 21, of Emporia – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Jesse Baker, 18, of Emporia – Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is still ongoing. KSNT News will update this story with information as it becomes available.