Local News

5 DIY winter snow shoveling hacks

Posted: Jan 18, 2019 10:28 PM CST

Updated: Jan 18, 2019 10:38 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - After weekend winter weather moves through northeast Kansas, it'll be time for people to shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks. While it's usually a dreaded activity for most, there are a few do-it-yourself hacks out there to make the task a little easier:

  1. Cover your shovel in cooking spray
  2. Wear socks over your shoes
  3. Make a salt alternative
  4. Set a shoveling schedule
  5. Use the no-shovel solution

To find the salt alternative recipe and the 'no-shovel solution', click here.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video