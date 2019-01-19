5 DIY winter snow shoveling hacks
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - After weekend winter weather moves through northeast Kansas, it'll be time for people to shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks. While it's usually a dreaded activity for most, there are a few do-it-yourself hacks out there to make the task a little easier:
- Cover your shovel in cooking spray
- Wear socks over your shoes
- Make a salt alternative
- Set a shoveling schedule
- Use the no-shovel solution
To find the salt alternative recipe and the 'no-shovel solution', click here.
