5 dogs, 1 cat rescued from Manhattan house fire

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Five dogs and one cat were rescued from a Manhattan home after a fire swept through a two-story home Tuesday evening.

According to a press release from the Manhattan Fire Department, “two pets succumbed to their injuries at the scene.”

Crews were dispatched to 3341 Effingham Drive just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The two-alarm fire was under control within 40 minutes, with a total of 18 firefighters and six units on the scene.

Loss is estimated at $60,000 to contents and $260,000 to the structure. The owner of the home is listed as Michele Ulmer, the residents of the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

