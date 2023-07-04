HORTON (KSNT) – State troopers say five people were injured in a crash involving two vehicles near Horton.

Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs state that the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on July 4 at the intersection of 100th Street and King Fisher Road. A Chevrolet Silverado with three people inside was traveling west on 100th Street, while a Chevrolet Tahoe with two people inside was traveling south on King Fisher Road. The Silverado hit the Tahoe on the driver’s side, according to the KHP crash logs.

(Photo Courtesy/Caroline Soro)

Two people inside the Silverado were listed as having serious injuries while the third passenger sustained minor injuries, according to the KHP. Both occupants of the Tahoe were listed as having serious injuries. The individual with minor injuries was the only person wearing a seat belt, according to the crash log.