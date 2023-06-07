TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Wednesday, five teenagers were involved in a single-vehicle crash in south Topeka.

At 12:30 p.m. the Shawnee Heights Fire District, American Medical Response and the 190th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department responded to the incident, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNCO).

The SNCO said non-life-threatening injuries were reported but could not confirm how many teenagers were injured.

Four of the five teenagers were believed to not be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the SNCO.