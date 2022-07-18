TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said five teens are in custody and facing multiple charges in connection to an aggravated burglary that took place in South Topeka last week.

A 14-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, a 17-year-old male and a 14-year-old female are in custody and facing multiple charges in connection to this incident, including criminal possession of a firearm and conspiracy, according to Sheriff Brian C. Hill.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6600 block of SW Shadyvale Lane on Saturday, July 9 shortly before 1:30 p.m. to take a report of a past burglary. The sheriff’s office said the victim provided home security videos that showed four male subjects entering the residence on July 8 and stealing five firearms.

27 News reported on July 14 that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to locate a 15-year-old suspect connected to the incident. The sheriff’s office said this resulted in numerous tips that led to the arrests of five juveniles. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to locate a fourth male involved in the burglary.

The sheriff’s office said the five teens were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections on Friday, July 15. All five individuals were charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the fourth male suspect is asked to contact Detective Colton Johnson (785-251-2529 | colton.johnson@snco.us). Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007, www.topekacrimestoppers.org or on the P3tips app. The sheriff’s office is still investigating this incident.

27 News is not reporting the names of those involved because they are juveniles.