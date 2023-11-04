TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you’re looking for a place to watch the upcoming Chiefs game in Germany, look no further than these Topeka bars.

KSNT 27 News spoke with several local bars that will open their doors to the public earlier than usual to let people watch the Chiefs vs. Dolphins matchup. Five bars open for the game include:

Skinny’s Sports Bar and Grill 8 a.m. 4016 SW Huntoon Street

Jeremiah Bullfrogs Bar and Grille 8 a.m. 2827 SW Wanamaker Road

Abigail’s Grill and Bar 7 a.m. 3701 SW Plaza Drive or 1909 NE Seward Avenue

Happy Basset Brewing Co. 8 a.m. 6044 SW 29th Street

Johnny’s Tavern 8 a.m. 2821 SW Fairlawn Road



Want to learn where you can stream the game? You can find options by clicking here.

The game is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. CST on Sunday, Nov. 5. For more Chiefs news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app.