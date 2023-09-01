TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Topeka Friday afternoon.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms both the Topeka Police Department (TPD) and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on the interstate. The crash was initially reported at 4:19 p.m. for the area of I-70 and SE Adams Street with KHP at the scene describing it as a non-injury crash.

A photo of the area near the reported crash on kandrive.com shows traffic backed up. (Photo Courtesy/kandrive.com)

