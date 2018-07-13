5-year-old son of fallen KCK deputy wants to collect patches from other agencies to honor his dad

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - The 5-year-old son of a Wyandotte County deputy who was shot and killed last month in Kansas City, Kansas is honoring his dad in an awesome way.

Last month an inmate overpowered Wyandotte County deputies Theresa King and Patrick Rohrer in a gated area behind the courthouse.

Rohrer’s 5-year-old son Connor would like to start collecting patches from law enforcement agencies all over the country to surround his Thin Blue Line flag in his room, according to a Facebook post from Heidi Muder, a friend of Rohrer’s wife Sarah.

“What an amazing way for Connor to celebrate and honor his dad, his hero, Patrick Rohrer who was killed in the line of duty June 15th, 2018,” said Muder in her post.

Muder said that she has already started asking friends from other departments to send their patches to Connor. She is wanting to spread the word and get the story shared as much as possible.

“I would LOVE to flood Connor's mailbox with patches from law enforcement agencies all across the country and beyond. I know it would make him so happy.”

Muder said you can mail patches to:

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department

c/o Jared Gambrel

Patches for Connor

710 N. 7th Street

Kansas City, KS 66101

The inmate, 30-year-old Antoine Fielder, was charged last month with two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing Rohrer and King. He was also charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing Rohrer’s gun, which he used in the deadly shooting.