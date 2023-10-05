TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office is now in control of what happens next in Zoey Felix’s death investigation.

Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay confirmed to KSNT 27 News that the case was presented to his office Thursday morning. Kagay said he is reviewing the case, which would determine whether or not to file charges against Mickel Cherry, 25, of Topeka. The Topeka Police Department was previously investigating.

Cherry was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 3 in relation to the rape and murder of Zoey Felix, 5, of Topeka, according to the TPD. Since then, there has been an outpouring of community support and grief. Loved ones of Felix remember her as the, “sweetest little girl ever, just looking for love.”

Neighbors also say they made several complaints to the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) about Felix’s living conditions. They would see the 5-year-old roaming the neighborhood unsupervised in southeast Topeka. Kansas lawmakers want to see DCF do more.

The Topeka Public Schools district confirmed Felix previously attended Shaner Early Learning Academy but did not finish the school year. USD 501 said Felix was not a student within the district at the time of her death.

This death marked the 26th homicide in Topeka during 2023. Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said this near-record number of yearly homicides comes after two years when the homicide rate was significantly lower. Wheeles told KSNT 27 News his officers are working around the clock to solve this case as quickly as possible.