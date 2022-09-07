JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Several people, including five juveniles, were arrested in connection to a recent burglary in Junction City.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, at 11:33 a.m. on Sept. 5, 2022 at 1729 N. Monroe St. deputies responded to a report of burglary with damage to property. It was learned by the sheriff’s office that several suspects entered the locked business property located there. Property was both stolen and damaged in the incident.

Deputies were able to identify several suspects and, on Sept. 6, arrested two adults for damage to property and contributing to a child’s misconduct. These were Kody Nathaniel Duncan and Brianna Faith Spitzer, both of Junction City.

Five juveniles were also arrested and issued a notice to appear on Sept. 6 for burglary and damage to property. Another juvenile was arrested on Sept. 7. All of them ranged from 16 to 17 years of age and live in Junction City.