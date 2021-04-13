$500 reward offered to find man who glued Envista Credit Union ATM shut

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man glued a local Envista Credit Union ATM shut and kept people from accessing their money, Shawnee County Crime Stoppers said Tuesday.

Envista Credit Union donated a $500 reward for the local Crime Stoppers branch to offer for information leading to the arrest of the man. The agency shared a notice along with photos that the indoor ATM’s camera took of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 to leave an anonymous tip, or click here to leave a tip online.