$5,000 grant given to help homeless animals at Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Saturday Topeka’s Helping Hands Humane Society announced it was awarded a $5,000 grant for it’s foster care program.

The shelter said the grant came from Maddie’s Fund, a national family foundation that’s intended to help care for companion animals.

The money will go towards helping vulnerable animals at HHHS and pay for any medical care they might need. The shelter said it will save lives by providing a bright future for their adoptable foster animals.

“Thanks to Maddie, this grant will allow us to provide care for even more vulnerable homeless animals including pregnant dogs and cats, moms with litters, orphaned kittens and puppies who need to be bottle fed, dogs undergoing heartworm treatment, pets in foster hospice care, those who need extended medical care and supervision, under-socialized animals who are learning to love and trust in foster care, and more,” said Jenna Petesch, HHHS’s Foster Coordinator.

HHHS also said they received hundreds of applications from local people offering to foster animals during the pandemic.