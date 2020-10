BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters extinguished a house fire Sunday that caused thousands of dollars in damage to the outside of a home in Berryton.

Crews arrived to the fire at 7534 SE Ratner Rd. and spent around twenty minutes extinguishing flames that surrounded the outside of the home.

Investigators are still looking the cause of the fire, and have estimated around $5,000 in total damage to the exterior of the house.