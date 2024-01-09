TOPEKA (KSNT) – One energy company is working to get power back for thousands of Kansans after the winter storm.

As a result of the winter storm that traveled through Kansas, Evergy crews have been working all day to restore power for Topekans and other Kansans as the storm rolls through. According to an Evergy spokeswoman, more than 100,000 customers have been impacted by the winter weather. Crews have restored power for 85% of its customers.

Throughout Tuesday morning, Evergy reported there were about 150 new outages per hour, resulting in about 10,500 new customers who were without power every hour.

Due to the high wind speeds throughout the day, a number of the repairs include clearing vegetation before crews can replace the broken power lines, and fixing switches and other related equipment. Low visibility and poor road conditions have slowed crews down in their restoration efforts.

Because of the severity of the storm and the amount of outages throughout the day, Evergy called in crews from Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma to assist, according to a press release from Evergy.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Evergy says 15,000 customers are without power, 5,000 from Kansas and 10,000 from Missouri.

