TOPEKA (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools honored two Stormont Vail Nurses for their efforts in a medical emergency.

Both nurses jumped into action to help a student who was in need of medical attention at a school event on Sep. 28.

The nurses were talking to Topeka high schoolers about careers in healthcare at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when the incident occurred. Amy Kincade, Vice President of Clinical Integration, and Carol Perry, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Both nurses were at TCALC to assist with a student career panel and speak to a CNA course. Upon learning someone needed help, they said they dropped their purses and ran to the patient’s side. Even though both Kincade and Perry are far removed from their hospital days, they say nurses are always prepared to help when they’re needed.

The specific details of what happened to the student cannot be disclosed due to legal reasons, but the nurses were able to address the situation, and the patient was ultimately okay.

Without their help, the situation could have played out much differently — which is why USD 501 is taking the time to honor their services with an award. The school board presented Kincade and Perry with a ‘Life Save Award’ at its meeting Thursday night.

And while both Kincade and Perry are humbled by the honor, they said their response to the situation was instinctual, and that helping others is second-nature to those in their field.

“Trying to make sure that patient was going to be okay and was very helpful to have each other and have a team,” Perry said. “That’s what nurses do all the time, you know, they have a team of people and we call on each other to make sure we give the highest level of care and that’s why we want to be nurses.”

Perry said it was helpful to take on the situation with Kincade by her side. But even in unsettling situations like this one, the Stormont Vail duo commented on just they view serving others as a priviledge.

“What happened at T-CALC happens all the time,” Kincade said. “It happens within your own families, loved ones, friends, at events, community settings. So, it’s something not only you can get as a job or a career, but it’s really something you can give to people in your community or people you care about.”

Kincade said the two have been trying to expression their passions for their job to up-and-coming students, which is why they were at TCALC when the medical event occurred. The nurses said there’s a great need for nurses right now. They want to show others how important their roles are, and hopefully encourage young students to enter the healthcare field.

Both Kincade and Carol said their positions as healthcare workers allow them to lead each and every day on the job not just with their minds, but with their hearts as well.