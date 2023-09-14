WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 51-year-old Eureka man was killed Wednesday night in crash in Coffey County. It happened just a little south of Interstate 35 on U.S. Highway 75.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2009 Kenworth was coming out of the truck stop and attempting to go north on U.S. Highway 75 when a Ford Expedition, driven by Angelo V. Turner of Eureka, struck the axle of the semi.

Turner died as a result of the crash. The driver of the semi wasn’t injured.

The KHP says both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.