EMPORIA (KSNT) – A hacking incident at Newman Regional Health in Emporia could impact 52,224 according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The breach happened on April 14, via email.

A statement on Newman Regional Health’s website said:

“The type of information contained in the email accounts varied for each affected individual, but may have included individuals’ names; dates of birth; medical record or other identification numbers; addresses, phone numbers, or e-mail addresses; limited heath, treatment, or insurance information; or employee information collected in connection with an individual’s receipt of services from or employment with NRH. A limited group of individuals may have social security numbers or financial information affected. We are in the process of notifying affected individuals, including details regarding the information that was involved.”

Newman went on to say that the security of the data is of the highest priority and they are using enhanced tools to protect it. The hospital said it has taken steps to prevent the same kind of attack in the future. At this time, the hospital does not believe there is any evidence of fraudulent activity as a result of the incident.

If you are a patient at Newman a dedicated line has been set up to assist you. The assistance line can be reached at 833-749-1989 Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.