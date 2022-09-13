Nearly 60 people were arrested during a TPD operation that was active during August and September. (File: Getty)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Nearly 60 people were arrested by the Topeka Police Department following an operation involving multiple other law enforcement agencies.

In total, 58 people were arrested, clearing 78 felony warrants and 30 misdemeanor warrants, according to the TPD. The operation focused its efforts on Sept 8.

According to the TPD, a joint court compliance operation was held from Aug. 26 to Sept. 12, 2022. This included not only the TPD but also county, state and federal law enforcement such as the U.S. Marshal Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.