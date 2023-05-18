SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – On Wednesday the driver of a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze fled the crash scene after causing injuries to a 59-year-old man from Lebo.

At 4:04 p.m. the Chevrolet was traveling north on Auburn Road near SW 46th St. The Chevrolet rear-ended a 2022 Dodge Durango, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The Chevrolet then drove north, fleeing the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with minor injuries.

There was no police pursuit. The Kansas Highway Patrol is currently investigating the incident.