FILE – A home router and internet switch are displayed on June 19, 2018, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The window to apply for the $5 million Broadband Acceleration Grant Program 3.0 will open next week.

The Kansas Office of Broadband Development, backed by a $5 million investment from the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE), aims to expand broadband access throughout Kansas, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce (KDC).

“The Broadband Acceleration Grant Program shows how the IKE Program can leverage partnerships to help keep Kansas moving,” Acting Secretary of the Kansas Department of Transportation Calvin Reed said. “The ability to access broadband empowers Kansas communities to meet the critical needs of businesses and citizens today and for years to come.”

The program will have a maximum funding request of $1 million, must provide speeds of 20-100 megabits per second and requires 50% matching funds, according to the KDC. Applicants must be authorized to provide broadband in their proposed area.

The KDC provided a list of eligible applicants:

Political subdivisions or entities of political subdivisions

Tribal governments

Corporations

Limited liability companies

Co-operatives

Electric utilities

Partnerships or other business entities

Non-profit organizations

Those authorized to provide broadband services in the proposed service area

The Office of Broadband Development will provide more information during a webinar from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 26, according to the KDC. To register for the webinar click here.

The application period opens June 27 and will close Aug. 8.