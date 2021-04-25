5th annual Tulips at Twilight dies down for the season Sunday

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Shawnee County Parks and Recreation brought back a popular event for the spring, Tulips at Twilight. The display gave people from all over the state a chance to stop and smell the tulips, even at night.

The event featured over 35 light displays and thousands of tulips throughout Ward-Meade Park, located at 124 NW Fillmore Street. And artists spent over a year designing and creating the light displays for this season.

One volunteer at the event said this year is extra special because people are finally able to be outside and enjoy community activities.

“The turn out has been really good,” Denise Petet, a volunteer for Tulips at Twilight said. “I think folks are just really looking forward to getting out and doing something, seeing something different. Getting outside. This is a wonderful family friendly event that you can bring and bring the whole family to.”

All of the money raised this year is going back to Ward-Meade Park for improvements.