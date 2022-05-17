EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has arrested six people following a two-week investigation into a home invasion in early May, according to a release.

Police responded to an emergency call at an apartment building in northeast Emporia on May 2. They said, when they arrived, they found people running in the area yelling for help.

According to the Emporia Police Department, officers found an injured victim and learned that several suspects armed with guns and a knife entered an apartment, beat and burned one victim.

Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes said an investigation led to the arrests of the following individuals:

Alfredo Perez Jr, 21, and Lucas Aleman-Torres, 22, both of Emporia, were arrested Friday, May 6, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Christopher A. Diaz, 24, of Emporia, was arrested Wednesday, May 11, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Raul A. Diaz III, 20, of Emporia, was arrested Thursday, May 12, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

Jonathan Manzano, 21, of Emporia, was arrested Friday, May 13, on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amber N. Spencer, 18, of Emporia, was arrested Monday, May 16, on charges of interference with law enforcement and aid & abet, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.