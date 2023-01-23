TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report released by the Topeka Fire Department shows that firefighters responded to more than a thousand fire calls in 2022.

Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, released the TFD 2022 annual report as part of an effort to increase awareness from the public regarding the number and types of calls firefighters respond to. This is the first report of its kind from the TFD to be released in several years.

“This report highlights the efforts of our personnel to provide the highest level of service in fire and EMS services to the City of Topeka,” Fire Chief Randy Phillips said. “While we saw an increase in the number of working structure fires in 2022 compared to 2021, we continue to strive to improve our prevention and education efforts throughout the community. We will explore any and all areas as we move into 2023 that will assist us in decreasing the number of fire related injuries and deaths until we get to a point where those numbers are zero.”

To see the full annual report from the TFD for 2022, see the document below: