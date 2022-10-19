Construction work on six new bus pads may cause your commute to be delayed. Find out more about which areas will be impacted below.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced several lane closures as crews work to install new bus pads.

City spokesman Andrew Rosebrook says Conroy Contractors is has been hired to complete the project. It’s expected to last between one to two weeks, weather permitting.

The following lanes have been closed: