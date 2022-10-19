TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced several lane closures as crews work to install new bus pads.
City spokesman Andrew Rosebrook says Conroy Contractors is has been hired to complete the project. It’s expected to last between one to two weeks, weather permitting.
The following lanes have been closed:
- North lane of Southeast 6th Street at the Northeast corner of Southeast 6th Street and Rice Road.
- South lane of Northeast Seward Avenue at Northeast Twiss Avenue and Seward Avenue.
- North lane of Northeast Sardou Avenue between Northeast Kellam Avenue and Strait Avenue.
- Both the right eastbound lane and the right westbound lane of Southwest 21st Street and High Avenue will be closed between Medford Avenue and Wayne Avenue.
- Right westbound lane of Southwest 21st and Buchanan will be closed from Lincoln Avenue to Clay Avenue.