EMPORIA (KSNT) – A total of six railroad crossings will be closed starting Saturday, April 1 in the City of Emporia.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications center took to social media to explain the situation. It reports that the BNSF has notified the City of Emporia that six railroad crossings will be closed in the following locations:

Weaver Street

Carter Street

Peyton Street

East Street

Merchant Street

Constitution Street

The Merchant and Constitution St. crossings will be closed for two to three weeks for high-speed track resurfacing, according to the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center. All other locations are estimated to be closed for one to three days. Underpasses for Congress, State and Mechanic Streets will not be impacted along with the Commercial St. crossing.