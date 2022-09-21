TOPEKA (KSNT)– Dan Cnossen is back in Topeka to speak with high school Juniors from across the area at Shawnee Heights High School about his various life experiences and advice he can give from them.

Cnossen is a six-time Paralympic medalist, a war hero and a two-time Harvard graduate. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1998.

Advisor’s Excel created the “InspireU personal and professional development series” to bring people to the community to speak to students and offer them enrichment and advice for the future.

“We are so excited to bring Dan back to Topeka, to not only speak with our employees at Advisors Excel but also to share his message with teens in our community,” said Tracy Khounsavanh-Killough, the Director of Community Engagement at Advisor’s Excel. “We think his message of overcoming large obstacles and persevering in the face of adversity are things that teens, and really everyone in our community, needs to hear about. “

Cnossen will speak at the high school from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 21.