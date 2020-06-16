$6,000 bikes stolen from Topeka bike shop

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The search is on after two “one of a kind” bikes were stolen from a Topeka bike shop.

At around 1:00 a.m. Monday, Capp’s Bike Shop owner Chris Armstrong received a call from his alarm system saying his store had received motion and advised him to come down.

The police made sure there was no one in the building when they entered.

When Armstrong went down to the shop, he realized the cash box had not been touched, but the two more expensive bikes had been stolen.

“The bikes are electric e-bikes…one of them is a flat bar red shrek that is going to be super noticeable,” he said. “And then the other one looks like a traditional road bike with a ram stop handlebars that is an army green color.”

If you see the bikes, you’re asked to call police.