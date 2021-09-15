$6,000 ring goes missing while woman tans in Riley County

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A $6,000 wedding ring has gone missing and the Riley County Police Department is turning to the public and asking for help.

Officers said a 37-year-old female reported to police that an unknown suspect took her ring while she was tanning in the 1100 block of Westloop Pl. in Manhattan on September 14, 2021, around 10:23 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.