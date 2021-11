TOPEKA (KSNT) – A weekend fire did more than $60,000 in damages. The cause of the overnight fire on Saturday, Nov. 13 just before 3 a.m. remains unknown.

Investigators responded to the vacant home at 309 N.W. Fairchild to find fire and smoke coming from the home. Although the fire was contained to the property, there was some damage to the siding of a neighbor’s home.

Investigators said they did not find smoke detectors at the residence.