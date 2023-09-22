TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials say a Topeka house fire resulted in thousands of dollars of damage on Friday.

City of Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in an email that the Topeka Fire Department (TFD) was called around 5 a.m. on Sept. 22 regarding a house fire in the 1700 block of SW Fairmont Road. Crews found smoke coming from the back of the home and were able to extinguish the fire. No one was inside the home.

Spiker said the fire was likely accidental and caused by unattended cooking. The estimated dollar loss is $60,000 with $40,000 associated with structure damage and $20,000 with contents lost. One person was displaced by the fire.

