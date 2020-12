TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 61-year-old Lawrence man lost control of his Ford pickup Wednesday morning while on the Kansas Turnpike in Shawnee County, authorities said. He struck the barrier wall, overturned, crossed three lanes of traffic and struck a guardrail.

The man was transported to Stormont Vail with minor injuries according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The accident was one of several as weather conditions left parts of the roads frozen.

The man was wearing his seat belt.