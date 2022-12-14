TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local magazine and print publications distributor is set to expand with a new incentive agreement in Shawnee County.

The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an incentive agreement on Wednesday to help OneSource Distributing LLC. The organization is looking to set up shop in Shawnee County.

“I would like to thank GO Topeka and JEDO for their interest in our company, and for their meaningful financial gesture in supporting our move to Topeka,” said Tom Tarbert, president and owner of OneSource Distributing. “We know Topeka is an excellent location for our business activities, both in terms of local infrastructure and business support. Geographically, we will also be ideally situated. Our team looks forward to engaging with the warm, intelligent and industrious citizens of Topeka, alongside our future employees in the area.”

This project, which was previously called “Project Pages,” is expected to bring an estimated economic impact locally of $62 million over the next 10 years. The expansion will create up to 20 new full-time positions with an average salary of $40,000, plus benefits. The performance-based JEDO incentive for this project is up to $100,000, resulting in a 61% return on investment.

“It’s a win for Topeka/Shawnee County when GO Topeka and our partners can show a company why this area is such a great place to set up shop,” said Molly Howey, GO Topeka president. “I’m excited to see JEDO support OneSource Distributing’s move to the capital city.”