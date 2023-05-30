TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday, a 62-year-old man was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital after striking a guardrail east of Goodyear Road.

At 6:43 p.m. an individual was driving a 1997 Buick Park Avenue east on U24, according to Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. The vehicle left the road and went through a grass median before entering back onto U24. The driver hit the bridge guardrail on the right side before crossing back across the eastbound lanes and hitting the guardrail on the left side. The vehicle came to a rest against the left side guardrail.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP crash log.