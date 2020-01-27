67-point buck earns ‘King of Kansas’

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP/KSNT) – The Monster Buck Classic awarded “King of Kansas” honors to a 67-point whitetail deer shot by a Kansas bow hunter.

Brian Butcher, of Andover, shot the nontypical whitetail deer in October, but didn’t realize until early January that his deer was a state record holder. Butcher earned the “King of Kansas” title on Sunday, during the final day of the Monster Buck Classic in Topeka.

The Booke and Crockett Club unofficially measured the rack as 321 3/8 inches. Official measurements will be taken in 2022 for world-record status, as it would be the fourth-largest nontypical deer ever recorded.