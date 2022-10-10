RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 67-year-old man has been arrested by the Riley County Police Department and will face several charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Floyd Davis Sr., 67, of Ogden was arrested on Oct. 7, 2022, around 11 p.m. on a warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, charges connected to separate incidents involving two juvenile female victims, according to the Riley County Police Department.

Davis is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties connected to incidents involving one of the victims between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2018.

He is also charged with an additional count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child that’s connected to an incident involving the second victim occurring between July 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2018.

He is confined to the Riley County Jail on a bond of $250,000.

Police said he knows both victims.