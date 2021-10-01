6th Annual Trunk or Treat scheduled for Oct. 31

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hummer Sports Park’s parking lot will once again become the destination for Topeka young people participating in the 6th Annual Trunk or Treat.

This year’s Trunk or Treat will be held on Sunday, October 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Hummer Sports Park’s parking lot.

Due to COVID-19, this event will take place as a drive-thru event with the goal of providing

a safe place for families to celebrate Halloween in Topeka, according to Gretchen Spiker with the Topeka Police Department.

Trick-or-treaters are asked to remain inside their vehicles throughout the entire drive-thru event.

Anyone who is feeling ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to stay home. Masks are

encouraged.

Drivers must enter the event from S.W. 6th Ave. onto SW Oakley Ave. Only westbound traffic

from SW 6th Ave. will be permitted into the event.

Additional participating agencies this year include American Medical Response, the Kansas

Highway Patrol, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Topeka Fire Department.