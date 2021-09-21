‘7 Brew Coffee’ coming soon to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new coffee shop is coming to the Capital City. 7 Brew Coffee is a chain based in Arkansas and franchisees plan to open the first Kansas location at 1115 SW Wanamaker in Topeka.

John Kollhoff is partnering with his cousin to bring the franchise to the Sunflower State. The duo plan to open three locations in Topeka and said SW Wanamaker was a perfect place to start.

“We really like the traffic here,” Kollhoff said. “Obviously if it is convenient for people on their way to work or on their way home we want to be convenient for you. It’s kind of in between 70 and 470, so we felt like it was a really good location.”

7 Brew Coffee is a drive-thru coffee shop featuring iced or hot coffee, shakes, smoothies, energy drinks, teas and sodas.





Kollhoff said they are leasing the site on SW Wanamaker. The site currently has a small building that they plan to demolish. He said they are working on site plans and building permits now.

“It’s probably 600 or 700 square foot inside,” Kollhoff said. “That’s where the magic happens, but some of our operations are outside as well. We’ll have at least two drive-thrus. We’ll have order takers outside.”

Kollhoff said they plan to start demolition in about a month. They plan to start hiring workers and get them trained down in Arkansas by December. The first 7 Brew location is expected to open in January.