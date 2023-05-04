TOPEKA (KSNT)– 7 Brew Coffee revealed its own NASCAR car in partnership with CCM Racing.

The car is branded with the 7 Brew logo and colors. It debuted in a commercial filmed at the Wanamaker Road location in Topeka. The company’s spokesperson said the partnership exemplifies 7 Brew’s quick service with NASCAR’s need for speed.

27 News got a chance to catch up with the driver behind the wheel, Matthew Wilson, to hear what he had to say about this exciting new partnership as he has a personal connection with the company.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Wilson said. “This is a dream come true for me. I am also a real estate developer and 7 Brew is one of our companies. We develop real estate for them all over the country so it’s doubly exciting to have them on the car this weekend.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the #7 7 Brew car in action.

Its inaugural race with this sponsorship is happening on April 6 at the ARCA Menards doubleheader at Kansas Speedway.