7-month-old baby dies in Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 7-month-old baby has died after a Tuesday afternoon crash in downtown Topeka, according to Topeka police.

An ambulance took four people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the two-vehicle crash at 5:51 p.m. In an update, the Topeka Police Department said Wednesday that investigation indicates the light-colored SUV in the crash was driving the wrong way on Southwest Polk Street before hitting the gray sedan.

Police said three adults remain in critical condition, however, the 7-month-old involved in the crash had died. The driver of the SUV is also in stable condition in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the police said no officers were chasing either car, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

